I-49 Midway Corridor Expected to Bring in Economic Boom to St.Landry Parish

St.Landry Parish, La - Stretching North of Washington, all the way South to I-10 East, the St.Landry Economic Development District is enhancing the growth capacity along the new I-49 Midway Corridor project. It's a project expected to bring in business and boost tourism.

"So the idea is, as you know and see around you right now, that the growth is coming up like a tidal wave up I-49, and we are doing anything we can to incentivize that growth," said Bill Rodier, CEO of the St.Landry Parish Economic Development District.

In the next five to ten years, this area in St.Landry Parish will experience an economic boom with the new I-49 Midway Corridor Project.

Extending across Washington, Opelousas, Sunset, and Grand Coteau, citizens will now see an explosion of economic developments and investments.

"If you look at this area that we are standing in right now 7 years ago, this was just dark pastures; there was nothing here," said Rodier.

That has since changed with the addition of a new subdivision, gas station, and health facilities, but wait, there is more to come.

"We are trying to promote business while also promoting smart growth along I-49," said Rodier

Spearheading the project are the St.Landry Parish Economic Development District, the Acadiana Planning Commission, and the newly established St.Landry Parish Planning Commission, which is now in charge of getting the project on the roll.

"Currently where it is right now, on the St.landry Parish government side, they just approved the appointments of the members of the St. Landry parish planning commission. The commission will have other responsibilities, but they will be responsible for accepting business applications to meet all the requirements with performance land use," said Rodier

Regarding the I-49 Midway Corridor, there is a difference in performance land use and traditional Zoning. Bill Rodier says it's more about your business fitting in near residential areas.

"What this means that if you are going to put a business on I-49, you can put just about any business you want, but depending on the kind of business and depending on its proximity to the residence, you may have some requirements to mitigate some of the effects of your business," said Rodier

Funded through the USDA grant, the project has called for new L-E-D interstate light installations and the addition of wastewater treatment facilities. This, he hopes, can attract more tourism to pass through.

"It's a different day with the I-49 corridor; with the future of this, it's going to be a huge, huge boost to the local and parish governments within this corridor," said Rodier.

The St.Landry Planning Commission will host its first meeting sometime in February.