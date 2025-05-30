Hope for Opelousas launches 24-hour giving day to support local youth programs

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The countdown is on—but there’s still time to make a difference in the lives of Opelousas youth.

Hope for Opelousas, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering children through mentorship, academics, and enrichment programs, has launched a 24-hour fundraiser called “Hope for Adventure.”

The campaign aims to raise funds for year-round programs that provide students with new experiences, leadership skills, and academic support.

Thanks to a generous $50,000 matching donation from the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, every dollar donated will be matched up to $50,000, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution.

The organization has been expanding its reach, offering afterschool programs, summer camps, tutoring, mentoring, and leadership development opportunities to more students than ever before.

The fundraiser supports key programs such as Adventure Crew, Kids Across America Camp, and on-campus summer activities—initiatives that help students grow as leaders and dream beyond their circumstances.

“It builds one-on-one relationships with students—real relationships,” said Alyssa Daggs, a former student and current tutor with Hope for Opelousas. “They take us places we’ve never been before and help us dream big and set goals for ourselves.”

“Every dollar you donate supports local kids and makes a real impact,” added Co-founder and Executive director, Loren Carrier. “These programs are critical to the future of our youth.”

The fundraiser runs until midnight tonight. To donate click here