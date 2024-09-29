Homicide investigation in Opelousas following fatal stabbing on St. Cyr street

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in the 800 block of St. Cyr Street. Officers were called to the scene around 7:21 PM and found Marcus Henry, a Black male, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite paramedics arriving quickly, Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are treating the case as an active homicide investigation and are urging neighbors to provide any information that could help identify the suspect or suspects involved. The police are working diligently to gather more details and are committed to keeping the neighborhood safe.

The public can provide tips to Opelousas PD at 337-948-2500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or the P3 mobile app. A reward of up to $2500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.