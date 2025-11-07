Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival returns with food, music and tradition for its 31st year

ST. LANDRY PARISH — It’s festival time in Opelousas as the Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival returns for its 31st year. The three-day celebration, running Friday through Sunday, brings together the community with food, live music and family fun.

The weekend kicks off Friday night with Gospel Night, followed by two full days of entertainment, food and activities for the whole family.

Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of traditional Creole dishes and local favorites throughout the weekend.

Organizers say the festival is more than just food and music — it’s a celebration of Creole culture and community pride that has made Holy Ghost Catholic Church a cornerstone of Opelousas for more than three decades.

The festival takes place on the church grounds at 747 North Union Street in Opelousas. Admission is free, and everyone is invited to join the celebration.