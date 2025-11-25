Holiday shopping safety: Police warn shoppers about rising theft risks

ST. LANDRY PARISH — With holiday shopping underway, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux is reminding residents to stay alert — both in the stores and behind the screen.

Boudreaux says thieves are actively watching parking lots this time of year, looking for anything left in plain sight.

“So this vehicle right here… you can see all inside those windows, and there’s a purse sitting right inside,” he said, pointing out how quickly a thief can spot an opportunity.

He says one of the biggest mistakes shoppers make is leaving bags and newly purchased items visible inside their car.

“If you’re shopping, that stuff needs to be taking back home and then you can return back to store,” Boudreaux said.

Shoppers like Andrea Auguillard say they don’t take chances.

“We’re very mindful. We do not leave nothing on the seats that might tempt someone,” she said.

But Boudreaux warns that even locking your car isn’t always enough.

“If they see a TV or computer in your back seat, locked or not, they’ll bust the window and take off. Bring it home before you head to the next store,” he said.

He also recommends shoppers stay aware of their surroundings, park in well-lit areas, and shop with a friend whenever possible.

Porch Pirates and Online Shopping Scams on the Rise

As more people order gifts online, porch pirates are staying busy during the holiday season. Boudreaux says cameras and neighbors can make all the difference.

“Besides having a big mean dog — a good camera system helps,” he said.

Auguillard says she was recently encountered a porch pirate problem.

“There were some kids taking Amazon packages, but luckily we got our stuff back,” she recalled.

To avoid becoming a target, Boudreaux suggests having packages delivered to a workplace, using Amazon lockers when available, or coordinating with a neighbor who can bring items inside quickly.

Chief Boudreaux’s Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping — In-Store and Online

In-Store Safety



Keep shopping bags, gifts, and valuables out of sight — in the trunk or covered.

Park in well-lit areas and stay aware of your surroundings.

Shop with a friend when possible.

Bring high-value items home immediately before going to another store.

Lock your doors, but don’t rely on locks alone — thieves may still break windows.

Porch Pirate Prevention



Install a working security or doorbell camera.

Ask a neighbor to watch for deliveries if you’re not home.

Use delivery lockers or workplace delivery options when available.

Online Shopping & Scam Prevention

Boudreaux also warns shoppers to be careful with online deals and unfamiliar websites.



Avoid websites you don’t recognize — stick to trusted retailers.

Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication when possible.

Don’t shop online while connected to public Wi-Fi, which can expose your information.

If a price or deal seems too good to be true, Boudreaux says it probably is.

Watch for fake tracking emails and phishing attempts pretending to be retailers or delivery services.

Boudreaux’s main message this holiday season: plan ahead, stay alert, and take simple steps to protect yourself.

“Just be safe about it,” he said. “Always prepare and have a plan.”