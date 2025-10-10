History comes alive at St. Landry Catholic Church cemetery tours in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — History is coming alive this weekend in Opelousas — literally.

The St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery, one of the oldest in Louisiana, will once again open its gates for its annual cemetery tours, offering visitors a chance to step back in time and meet the historical figures who helped shape St. Landry Parish.

For more than two decades, locals like James Douget and Etha Simien have been dressing up in period attire, portraying real people from Opelousas’ past. It’s a unique way to teach history — and maybe even a little French — in a place most wouldn’t expect.

“We don’t try to frighten people,” Douget said. “We try to teach people about their local history.” This year’s tour features several new stories, including that of Marie Collins Latrapes, born in 1919, who became the first Black Creole caterer in Opelousas. Latrapes made a name for herself cooking for Louisiana’s former governor Edwin Edwards, later publishing her own cookbook, “Mai Oui, Marie, Creole Cooking,” and launching her own line of seasonings.

“And it tastes very good,” actor Simien laughed, while dressed as Latrapes. Visitors say they love the tours not just for the performances — but for the chance to connect with their roots. Some even discover long-lost family ties to the very people portrayed in the cemetery.

And it’s not just about storytelling — it’s about preservation.

The proceeds from the cemetery tours go directly toward restoring historic tombs and headstones within the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery.

“So far, we’ve restored 70 graves,” Douget said. The tours have been running for 23 years and continue to draw crowds from across Acadiana and beyond.

The tour schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 11: 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 18: 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 19: 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

All tours will take place at St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery in Opelousas.

If you want to learn more information, you can call the St.Landry Catholic Church at 337-942-6552 or 337-308-3474.

