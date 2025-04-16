Historic Jean Michel Prudhomme home undergoes restoration in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. – The Jean Michel Prudhomme home in Opelousas is under construction. Manor A. Love Sr., a building specialist, is making improvements to the aging structure — one that has withstood nearly two centuries of wear and tear.

“This is probably one of the oldest structures in St. Landry Parish and even in Southwest Louisiana,” said historian James Douget. “Historically, its architecture is a hidden jewel.”

The two-story brick home, built in the late 1700s, has survived numerous hurricanes and even played a role during the Civil War.

“It served as headquarters during the Civil War for Union troops,” Douget said.

Commonly referred to as the Jean Michel Prudhomme home, the residence was named after its first owner, a cattle raiser best known for his work as a blacksmith. The home has stood through some of the nation’s most profound moments.

“It was the meeting ground for the French and U.S. government after the Louisiana Purchase,” Douget added.

Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is getting a much-needed face lift.

“We are giving it a face lift, if you will,” Douget said. “Then we are going to do some painting and some minor repairs here and there. We just recently repaired the roof.”

With help from donations, the Preservationists of St. Landry raised enough funds to begin restoring the home’s balcony, support beams, and more.

The home's historical significance continues to educate new generations. Students from Maltrait Memorial Catholic School in Kaplan recently visited the site as part of a field trip.

“There was a lot to learn today about how these people grew up and lived in this house,” said student Brie Bourque. "I think the people who do not come here are missing out on how the past was and how their ancestors lived. "

From the three families that lived there to the antique items that once occupied its rooms, Douget said the goal is to preserve the home’s legacy for centuries to come and pass it on to the next generation.

“Hopefully when we are not around, they will pass it on,” he said. “We are looking at a structure that is over 230 years old, and that is what we are doing — trying to keep it going for another 230 years. It’s a hidden treasure.”

If you would like to schedule a tour, you can contact James Douget at 337-942-8011 or 337-692-1017.

Restoration on the home is expected to be completed sometime in May.

