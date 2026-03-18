High school senior in ICE custody could miss graduation as immigration case hangs in the balance

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A high school senior in St. Landry Parish is being held in federal immigration custody just weeks before graduation, raising concern among those close to him.

Josue Zamora, a 20 year old student at Beau Chêne High School, was taken into custody by immigration authorities after his March 7 arrest by Scott police on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless operation of a vehicle, according to arrest records.

Mary Montoy, who says Zamora has lived with her family for the past two years, described him as a hardworking and respectful student.

“I know he is a really good kid,” Montoy said. “It hits me hard as a mother… he’s an honor student, very kind and respectful. It’s hard to see him there.”

Zamora came to the United States about four years ago seeking asylum and has since filed for legal status through a Special Immigrant Juvenile petition, commonly known as an I-360. The program is designed to help minors who have been abused, abandoned or neglected obtain lawful permanent residency. His case remains pending.

Immigration attorney Michael Gahagan said the outcome of Zamora’s situation will largely depend on upcoming court proceedings.

“He has a court hearing on March 19 at 8:30 a.m.,” Gahagan said. “That’s a master calendar hearing where the judge will go over the charges and determine how the case will move forward. The judge is going to say here are the factual allegations against you the charges against you, how will you plead? Do you admit or deny the allegations do you, concede or deny the charges and depending on how he answers those it’s going to move to the next step which generally is a two-to-three-hour trial."

Gahagan said if Zamora’s I-360 petition has not yet been approved, the judge could delay the case while it is under review.

“The judge should continue the case and give the I-360 a chance to be decided before ruling on deportation,” he said.

While a DUI charge alone is not typically grounds for deportation, attorney Michael Gahagan said Zamora could still face removal if his immigration case is ultimately denied.

With his I-360 petition still pending, Zamora is expected to remain in detention until a decision is made.

Gahagan added that Zamora could be released on bond, but that decision would have to be granted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, questions have also been raised about Zamora’s age and enrollment in high school. Officials with the St. Landry Parish School System said students who are not fluent in English are required to take placement exams regardless of age and are placed in grade levels based on their academic needs. The district declined to comment on Zamora’s specific case.

With graduation just two months away, Montoy said her focus remains on helping Zamora return home and finish school.

“He needs to be strong,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to get him out so he can graduate.”

Family and friends have set up a GofundMe account to help with Zamora's legal fees.

