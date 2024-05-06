Helix A.I and Medical Academy launches new website; set to break ground down later this year

Opelousas, LA: The new 34 million dollar public charter school, Helix AI (Artificial Intelligence), and Medical Academy will soon break ground in the summer of 2024. Preston Castille, CEO of Helix Community Schools, says they have acquired the 26 acres of land next door to Our Saviors Church.

Recently, the school launched its website, which features information regarding its mission, curriculum, construction, and upcoming plans.

"To teachers, be on the lookout around October or so. We will start by putting out information on how you can apply to become an employee of Helix or a teacher or staff member. We will have all that information. As it relates to parents, keep in mind that the school will not open until August 2025, so you should start looking in January 2025 for information to get your student enrolled in school," said Castille.

Helix A. I and medical will start as a K through 5th-grade school with 100 students in each grade level, so that will begin with a population of six hundred students.

Castille urges families to periodically check the website for the most up-to-date information on the school and registration.

You can check out the website here.