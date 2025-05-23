Guns Down, Power Up" summer camp returns with focus on healthy living

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Guns Down Power Up, a nonprofit organization, is preparing to launch its annual summer camp — with a strong focus this year on making healthy life choices.

Registration opens Saturday at North Elementary near North City Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The theme for this year’s camp is “Going Healthy.”

“We want our kids to make healthy decisions in life,” said founder Eric Williams. “We want them to have healthy relationships, and we want to inspire them to eat healthy and make smart choices.”

The camp is designed to keep kids engaged, active, and inspired. Activities will include:

Sports

Arts & Crafts

Poetry workshops

Special guest appearances from local professionals in various careers

Williams says the ultimate goal is to help kids realize their self-worth and focus on their future.

“They’ll be able to discover their purpose, their value, and their worth,” said Williams. “They’ll start to realize why the good Lord put them on this earth — and they’ll get busy chasing their goals instead of destroying their lives or the lives of others.”

In addition to fun and enrichment, the camp will also feature dress etiquette sessions for both boys and girls — building confidence, self-esteem, and leadership skills.

The camp officially begins on June 7th and is free to all participants.

To learn more or sign up, visit the Guns Down Power Up Facebook Page

