Gun found on SoLAcc campus; officials issue reminder about conceal carry

Courtesy SoLAcc
Police were called to the Opelousas campus of South Louisiana Community College Wednesday afternoon after a student brought a gun to school.

Officials say campus staff were informed that a student had a gun in their backpack around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The Office of Safety & Security was immediately notified and then contacted the local police who quickly apprehended the student. Police are currently conducting their own investigation and results are pending.

"The SoLAcc Administration takes this situation very seriously and is thankful that the ground team was able to respond timely and without incident," a release states. "As a reminder, Louisiana law forbids firearms on grounds of educational institutions even if the individual has a concealed weapons permit. State law also provides for colleges to regulate deadly weapons, which includes firearms, on campuses. SoLAcc does not allow firearms or any deadly weapon on its campuses."

