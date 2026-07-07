Grolee, Northeast families get new school assignments as Opelousas transition moves forward

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Families at two Opelousas elementary schools now know where students will attend class as St. Landry Parish moves forward with its school transition plan.

Grolee Elementary and Northeast Elementary both posted Facebook updates to families saying students in Pre-K through second grade will be enrolled at Park Vista Elementary.

Students in third and fourth grade will be enrolled at Opelousas Elementary, which is now located on the former Opelousas Junior High campus.

The updates come as the district continues its closure and consolidation process for schools in St. Landry Parish. Board members voted last week to close or consolidate six schools.

In their message to families, both schools said that while their campuses are closing, their commitment to students and families will continue.

"Different schools, same purpose," Grolee Elementary said in its post.

"Different schools. Same mission," Northeast Elementary said.

Families with questions can call Grolee Elementary’s front office at 337-942-3130 or Northeast Elementary’s front office at 337-942-5390.

Both schools said they will continue posting updates on their Facebook pages as more information becomes available.