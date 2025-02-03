Greater Union Baptist Church reopens after arson attack

ST. LANDRY PARISH (OPELOUSAS) — Nearly six years after the fire that destroyed their church, parishioners of Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas gathered Sunday for a triumphant service celebrating the reopening of their beloved sanctuary.

The church, which was set ablaze in 2019 by Holden Matthews, a man who also targeted two other predominantly Black churches in St. Landry Parish, is now rebuilt, stronger than ever.

“I trust in God,” congregation members sang during the service, their voices full of emotion.

For many, this moment symbolized more than just the physical rebuilding of their church; it was a testimony to their faith and resilience.

“I didn’t sleep much last night because I was so full of anticipation—anticipation of telling the community thank you for the job they did to help us get to this point,” said Deacon Ronald Milburn.

The service, which marked the church's debut in its new $1.1 million building, offered parishioners an opportunity to share their personal stories about the devastating fire and the journey to recovery.

"God’s grace and mercy showed us that we could just believe and have faith—and it all came to fruition," said Pastor Doe. “The planned tragedy—yes, it was planned—would not stop our triumphant praise.”

One of the most poignant moments came when Pearl Kenerson, 93, a lifelong member of the church, shared her memories with the congregation.

Kenerson, who grew up just down the road from the church, recalled being baptized in a ditch near the original building.

“How long have you been going to this church?” KATC's Anna Fischer asked her.

"I’ve been going to this church since I was small… about 10 years old. All the young boys and girls—we had a good time, and that’s where we got baptized, right there in the ditch."

Kenerson’s story, along with many others shared during the service, highlighted the deep personal connections members of the church have to the building and the faith that binds them.

Now, as the church enters its next chapter, there are high hopes for continued growth.

“I hope for it to keep growing...you know, we hope it keeps growing,” Kenerson said with a smile, her voice full of hope for the future.