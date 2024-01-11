Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Grand Jury indicts man in relation to fatal family dispute

St. Landry Parish Courthouse
KATC Photo
St. Landry Parish Courthouse
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 17:11:25-05

Today, January 11, 2024, the St. Landry Parish Grand Jury convened and returned a True Bill Indictment of Second Degree Murder stemming from the shooting death of Tyler Dale Foreman, St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced today.

The incident occurred on Thibodeau Lane in Cankton. There, on the evening of October 20, 2023, Caleb Patrick Harris shot 17 rounds into his half-brother, Foreman, following a verbal altercation with their mother.

Harris is set to appear in court for arraignment on January 25, 2024, at 9 am, according to Pitre.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.