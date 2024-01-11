Grand Jury indicts man in relation to fatal family dispute

Today, January 11, 2024, the St. Landry Parish Grand Jury convened and returned a True Bill Indictment of Second Degree Murder stemming from the shooting death of Tyler Dale Foreman, St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced today.

The incident occurred on Thibodeau Lane in Cankton. There, on the evening of October 20, 2023, Caleb Patrick Harris shot 17 rounds into his half-brother, Foreman, following a verbal altercation with their mother.

Harris is set to appear in court for arraignment on January 25, 2024, at 9 am, according to Pitre.