Family dispute turns fatal, one man arrested

One person is dead and another is in jail following a family dispute near Cankton.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff's, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Thibodeaux Lane in on October 20, 2023, regarding a shooting. When deputies arrived at the residence, one victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the initial investigation revealed that the victim and his mother were involved in a verbal argument. When the victim attempted to strike his mother, Caleb Patrick Harris, half-brother to the victim, intervened.

The victim then threatened to engage in a fight as he approached, and Caleb Harris removed his firearm. He shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harris was transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on second-degree murder.