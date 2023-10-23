Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Family dispute turns fatal, one man arrested

St. Landry Parish Sheriff
KATC
St. Landry Parish Sheriff
Posted at 2:52 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 15:52:02-04

One person is dead and another is in jail following a family dispute near Cankton.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff's, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Thibodeaux Lane in on October 20, 2023, regarding a shooting. When deputies arrived at the residence, one victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the initial investigation revealed that the victim and his mother were involved in a verbal argument. When the victim attempted to strike his mother, Caleb Patrick Harris, half-brother to the victim, intervened.

The victim then threatened to engage in a fight as he approached, and Caleb Harris removed his firearm. He shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harris was transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.