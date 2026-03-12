Grand Coteau mayor, police chief dispute handling of LACE funds, budget and officer pay raises

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Tensions rose during a town meeting Tuesday night in Grand Coteau as Mayor Patrick Richard and Police Chief Brad Randell debated how funds from a state law enforcement program are being handled.

The discussion centered around the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement (LACE) Program, which provides funding for overtime pay for off-duty police officers working traffic enforcement and other public safety initiatives.

Under Louisiana law, a police chief can initiate a LACE program without mayoral approval, though participation from both the city judge and prosecuting attorney is required.

Randell told council members he has been unable to determine how much money from the program is currently available to the police department.

“I tried to get what was in that account that the LACE program is providing, and they can't give me that either because it's going to the general fund,” Randell said.

Randell said the police department has not received any funds from the program so far this year.

“I asked the mayor how much money the police department has from the LACE fund, and they can't tell me,” Randell said. “So that tells me one thing — you don't have it.”

The chief said the situation has made it difficult to expand and manage the department.

“This is very frustrating because I can't grow this department like this,” Randell said.

Randell also said officers have not received back pay tied to raises that he says were approved by the town council in December. According to the chief, council members voted to approve the raises during a meeting the mayor did not attend. Randell said the mayor later moved to reverse that decision during a February meeting.

The chief also said he has not been provided with a clear operating budget for the department.

“For right now I don't know what my budget is,” Randell said. “It's been going on for three months. They gave me a budget, but now they're saying that's not my budget.”

We reached out to the mayor and other members of the town council for comment regarding the chief’s concerns.

Only Alderman at Large, Devin Thomas responded.

In a written statement, Thomas said the town plans to address several issues during an upcoming special meeting.

“We will be having a special meeting soon,” Thomas said. “These topics will include the LACE program for the town, town salaries, and the budget. We want progress for the police department, but everything takes time and must be run correctly.”

Thomas also noted that the board recently approved the first phase of a camera system funded through the town’s Tax Increment Financing district to monitor traffic entering and leaving the town.

Town officials have not yet announced when the special meeting will take place.

