Grand Coteau installs license plate readers to help track and prevent crime

ST. LANDRY PARISH — GRAND COTEAU, La. — The Town of Grand Coteau is taking steps to enhance public safety by installing license plate reader cameras throughout the community.

Crews were seen Monday working on the license plate readers, which officials say will help law enforcement monitor vehicles entering and leaving the town in real time.

According to Assistant Police Chief Michael Buck, the town plans to install about 30 cameras, primarily at key entry and exit points. The project is being funded by the Town of Grand Coteau.

“It’s going to record any license plate that comes into the city,” Buck said. “This is not to spy on anybody—it’s for the criminal element.”

Officials say the system is designed to assist in solving and preventing crimes, including stolen vehicles and hit-and-run incidents. The cameras can also alert officers if a vehicle is flagged in a national crime database, including those connected to out-of-state investigations.

“If we have a hit-and-run, we’ll be able to find that vehicle, because every plate that enters or exits this town is recorded,” Buck said.

Some drivers passing through the area say they support the move, believing it could help deter crime and improve safety.

“I feel like it’s inevitable with all the new technology,” said Dan Brown. “It can deter people from stealing or whatever happens.”

“If someone's car get stolen, they will have a way of tracking it, and that is a big deal," said Hunter Brown.

Police say the added technology also helps address ongoing staffing challenges by providing an extra layer of surveillance across the town.

“It gives our citizens peace of mind," Buck added. "We’ll not only have a plate, but a picture, and it will be recorded.”

Some drivers passing through the area say they support the move, believing it could help deter crime and improve safety.

“I feel like it’s inevitable with all the new technology,” said Dan Brown. “It can deter people from stealing or whatever happens.”

Officials say once the system is fully operational, officers will be able to monitor the cameras in real time.

Officials expect the project to be completed by the end of this month.

