Grand Coteau Fire Department, Red Cross install 71 free smoke alarms

GRAND COTEAU, La. — On Saturday, May 4th - International Firefighters' Day - the American Red Cross traveled to the Town of Grand Coteau to help install free smoke detectors for residents.

According to Ronda Roy, a Disaster Program Specialist for the Red Cross in Acadiana, the Red Cross and Grand Coteau Fire Department (GCFD) went door-to-door to install the smoke alarms.

"Would love to give a big shout out to Chief Riley and the great group of firefighters he has in Grand Coteau," said Roy. "They are working hard to make their community safe."

Togther, the Red Cross and GCFD installed 71 free smoke detectors throughout the town.

"We would like to thank the American Red Cross for donating the smoke detectors and helping us install them for this historic event for our community," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

To schedule an installation, residents can call GCFD at (337) 662-5993 or visit www.grandcoteaufire.org.