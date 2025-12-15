GoFundMe launched after St. Ann Catholic church vandalized in Mallet

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. (KATC) — Members of St. Ann Catholic Church in Mallet say they’re still in shock after an act of vandalism left their church damaged.

Cameron Slate, an altar server at the church, says discovering the damage felt deeply personal.

“I walk that back hallway every Sunday, and to see the vandalism and the destruction that took place—I felt personally attacked,” Slate said. “It was heinous.”

The vandalism occurred on Nov. 29, when deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to St. Ann Catholic Church on Highway 190. Authorities say multiple stained glass windows were broken from the outside of the building.

Deputies also found additional damage, including broken PVC plumbing pipes, a damaged electrical outlet, broken concrete sewer lids, a broken spotlight in the front of the church, and cracked glass on a side door. Investigators estimate the total damage ranges between $6,500 and $15,000.

In response, members of the church community have launched a GoFundMe to help cover repair costs and improve security. The fundraiser was started by Andrew Jolivette.

According to the fundraiser’s description, the goal is to raise $25,000 to repair the damage and install security cameras and an alarm system to help prevent future incidents. The GoFundMe has an initial fundraising goal of $5,000.

“No one should attack the house of God—especially St. Ann Catholic Church,” Slate said.

Father Stanley Jawa, the church’s pastor, says the vandalism has left parishioners asking why their place of worship was targeted.

“Why would they do this to the church?” Jawa said. “A place of worship is not even safe anymore.”

Longtime parishioner Norman Renee says the damage has been heartbreaking for the congregation.

“It breaks your heart that your church has been torn apart for no reason,” Renee said.

" Its horrific to see something like this happen. Our parents, our grand parents are buried here. I have been a member of this church since the begining and I have been working in law enforcement for 48 years and its still a shock to see someone vandelize the house of God," said Hilman Popillion.

Church officials say St. Ann Catholic Church does have insurance, but the congregation must first meet a deductible before coverage can take effect.

Anyone interested in donating or learning more about the fundraiser can find additional information through the GoFundMe link.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call 948-TIPS or submit a tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. Tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.

