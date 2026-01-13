Giving fridge and pantry coming to Opelousas to serve community 24/7

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Drivers traveling along South Court Street may have noticed caution tape, dirt, and what appears to be unfinished construction — leaving many to wonder what exactly is happening at the site.

Some have speculated it could be a sewage issue or a water leak, but according to the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, the project is something far more impactful.

“This is a community project,” said Allison Hagan with the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce. “Once it’s finished, it will completely blow people’s minds.”

The construction site will soon become a giving fridge and pantry, designed to provide free food and essential items to those in need. Once complete, the fridge and pantry will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing community members to take what they need at any time.

The project has been in the works for approximately seven months and is expected to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting.

“We are currently opening up the giving fridge and pantry,” Hagan said. “It’s going to be a functioning fridge.”

The pantry will be stocked with a variety of items, including plate lunches, cold food items, non-perishable goods, baby clothes, and formula. Everything will be available at no cost.

When asked why the project was created, Hagan said the answer was simple.

“The question is why not?” she said. “We have so many people in need, and if we can help even one person, then we’ve already done our job.”

Community members who are able to give back are also encouraged to help keep the pantry stocked. There are no restrictions on donations, and anyone wishing to contribute can restock the shelves at any time.

The giving fridge and pantry aim to serve as a long-term resource for the community — offering help to those in need and a way for others to give back, day or night.

