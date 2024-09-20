Frustrated Drivers Start Petition to Fix Pothole-Riddled Road in Grand Coteau

GRAND COTEAU — One of the potholes on Jack Road in Grand Coteau is over a foot wide, and drivers say that it's anything but smooth. Fed up, they have started a petition on change.org.

Imagine Jack Road as part of your daily commute. Dustin Warren travels this road daily on his way to work and back home.

"We call Grand Coteau to come fix it, but they go and patch it, and it doesn't last long because of the rain; it just pushes it out," said Warren.

Warren says driving down Jack Fox Road is a headache and a financial risk.

"It's tearing up my old ladies' van. I just spent a thousand dollars on new tires," said Warren.

If you were to drive down the road, you would see several large potholes.

Warren says it's been like this for as long as he can remember.

"Eleven, twelve years maybe," said Warren.

While traveling on the road in his work vehicle, Warren says his GPS indicates reckless driving.

Warren and his fiancee have made numerous calls and attended multiple meetings at city hall to ask why the road hasn't been fixed.

Frustrated with the lack of progress, they have set up a petition, which currently has 68 signatures out of 100; however, Warren says the town recently told him that they are waiting on materials to fix the road.

If you would like to sign the petition, you can click here.

KATC has reached out to the mayor of Grand Coteau and left messages about whether the town will try to fix this road soon, but we are still waiting to hear back. We have also contacted the Parish, who gave us the following statement:

Statement on Jack Fox Road Repairs in Grand Coteau:

"While Jack Fox Road is not a parish-maintained road, the St. Landry Parish Government is always ready to assist when needed. When the town of Grand Coteau reaches out to us for help, we respond. However, the process begins with the town's mayor making a formal request.

"Regarding funding, we provided $50,000 to every town in the Parish, including Grand Coteau. It is ultimately up to each town to decide how they distribute those funds for their local infrastructure needs, including road repairs."

- Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish President