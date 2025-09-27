Friendship between Opelousas officer and student with special needs inspires millions

ST. LANDRY PARISH — What started as a chance meeting at a McDonald’s has grown into a friendship that’s now inspiring millions on social media and right here in the Opelousas community.

Thirteen-year-old Elijah Duplechain, a student at Opelousas junior high, is known for his big smile, playful energy, and favorite catchphrase—“NEVA!” He also happens to be the first Junior Police Academy officer with special needs.

Elijah was born with Down syndrome, but his diagnosis has never defined him. Instead, he’s reached incredible milestones and built a bond with Opelousas Police Officer Yolanda Lewis that continues to inspire both online and in person. Some of their videos has reached over million views.

The two first met when Elijah was just one year old. Since then, Officer Lewis has walked alongside him through elementary, middle, and now junior high. Their connection goes far beyond a typical student–officer relationship.

“He just took all of our hearts,” Officer Lewis said. “His disability does not show at this school at all.” Elijah is on track to be promoted within the Junior Police Academy next year—possibly even stepping into the role of “chief.” But for Officer Lewis, Elijah’s biggest accomplishment is how he makes people feel.

“I was proud of him like he was my child—and he is my child. He is everyone’s child,” she said. Their friendship has also touched families of children with special needs, many of whom say they wish every school resource officer could be as involved and supportive as Lewis.

For Lewis, the bond goes beyond the badge.

“When I get home, guess who is calling me? This goes beyond the badge,” she said. “Take everyone in, because you never know the impact you are making.”

Opelousas Junior high principal Dr. Sherika Simon says Elijah’s presence makes the campus brighter.

“Elijah always likes to say ‘NEVA, NEVA!’ but we know he means well. I’m glad he’s here with us—and we love him at Opelousas Junior High.”

Elijah’s mother, Elizabeth Duplechain, says she is grateful for the love and support Officer Lewis has shown her son.

“I’m doing all I can to take care of him and make sure he has everything he needs to succeed. With Yolanda around, it’s a big help. She supports me through a lot, and she’s a good person. I love her dearly.” Until then, Elijah continues to inspire his classmates, his community, and the thousands of people who have followed his story online—with every smile, every hug, and every heartfelt “NEVA!”

And Elijah has big dreams of his own. When asked what he wants to be in the future, he said—without hesitation—that he hopes to become the President of the United States one day.

Elijah will also start high school next school year at Opelousas Senior High school.

If you would like to support Elijah and buy some of his signature merchandise, click here