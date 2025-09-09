Friday Night Live Spotlight: Belly Buddies

ST. LANDRY PARISH — One in five children in the U.S. struggles with hunger—and for many, weekends and holidays mean going without food.

That’s where Belly Buddies steps in.

Each Friday, the local nonprofit delivers “belly bags” filled with nutritious, easy-to-prepare meals to students in need—ensuring they don’t go hungry when school meals aren’t available.

What started as a small outreach 10 years ago—helping 10 to 20 kids—has grown into a weekly effort serving about 120 students.

“We put the food right in the baby's hands,” said founder Katie Richard. “They don’t have to go anywhere. We come to them at school—we laugh with them, love on them, and just make sure they know someone cares.”A former teacher, Richard said the idea was born from seeing the deep needs in her own classroom.

“Teachers just make these connections and take on their students’ burdens as our own,” she said. “So just to see a hungry child, or hear stories of families in need, when we have the resources to help them—how can you not?”Each child is nominated by a teacher who knows their situation. Then the team reaches out to the family to get permission and build a relationship.

“We want to make sure they’re comfortable with it,” Richard said. “That they’re OK receiving help and partnering with us.”But the journey hasn’t been without challenges.

“Rising grocery costs over the last 10 years have been a huge factor for us,” she said. “But God’s provided every single year—through generous people, churches, and organizations. We have so much support, and it’s just amazing.”For Richard and her team, it’s not just about food—it’s about love, dignity, and hope.

“We’ve been just as blessed as the recipients of the food,” she said.