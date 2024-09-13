'Friday Night Live' donation supports St. Landry Council on Aging

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Due to Hurricane Francine, we had to cancel this week's "Friday Night Live," but we still wanted to give back to the community. This time, we’re focusing on a local nonprofit in St. Landry Parish.

The St. Landry Parish Council on Aging serves around 500 seniors aged 60 and older, offering a range of services to elderly residents. "We have meal sites in different cities, transportation, and we deliver meals to those who are homebound," said Judy Doyle, executive director. "In places like Port Barre, Melville, Leonville, and Eunice, we have locations where seniors can come for meals."

Doyle added that the organization also provides caregiving services for homebound seniors. "Sometimes family members need a break from caregiving, especially if they also work. We can send a caregiver to help out for a few days, depending on the situation," Doyle explained.

The Council on Aging is also a place where seniors can socialize and connect with others. "They need to get out and socialize because they’re still able to function. We also have an elderly awareness program that meets every other month," she said.

The organization funds its services through government assistance, donations, and volunteers. To support their work, KATC is donating $1,000 through our Spirit of Acadiana Community Grant Program, helping them continue serving seniors in St. Landry Parish.

