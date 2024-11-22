Free Skywarn class offered next month

The National Weather Service and St. Landry Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will host a free Skywarn weather spotter class on December 9 at LSU Eunice.

The class will start at 6:30 p.m., be held in the conference rooms of the Mumphrey Center (formerly the Acadian Center) on the LSUE campus, and be open to the general public.

The course is free, but an RSVP is encouraged to be emailed to Van Reed at vreed@slpgov.net or sent a text to 337-351-2467.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will teach the class, which should last 90 minutes.

SKYWARN is a volunteer program with nearly 290,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.

The training covers the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, Information to report, and how to report the information to the National Weather Service.

Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/lch/skywarn