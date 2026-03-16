Free po-boy giveaway feeds more than 200 people in Opelousas in just two hours

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — A local veteran, volunteers and a neighborhood business came together Sunday afternoon to serve up more than just lunch — they served community.

Outside Magic Mirror Barbershop on North Railroad Street, dozens of people lined up as volunteers prepared and handed out free po-boys during a community giveaway organized by Kenon Lamb.

In just two hours, the event fed more than 200 people.

Lamb, who served in Afghanistan and worked under three US presidents, said the idea behind the event was simple: bring people together and give back.

“We are trying to have the community come out and enjoy some free food and fellowship,” Lamb said.

Volunteers spent the afternoon assembling sandwiches, packing bags and pouring fresh lemonade as music played and community members gathered outside the barbershop.

Lamb said the inspiration for the event comes from his grandparents, who believed there was always room for one more person at the dinner table.

“Like my grandmother used to say, more hands lighten the load,” Lamb said.

He added that acts of kindness like this can make a difference, especially as many families continue to deal with rising costs.

“As we can see, times are hard. Gas has exploded about 90 cents in the last week and a half, so giving back goes a long way,” Lamb said.

For others in attendance, the event was also about reconnecting with neighbors and strengthening community bonds.

“It’s good fellowship for the community, getting to know each other again and seeing people we haven’t seen in a long time,” said attendee LaDawn Kennerson. “It’s just a beautiful event.”

Lamb’s cousin, Keenan Lamb, who volunteered at the event, said the biggest reward was seeing the smiles on people’s faces.

“Just seeing the smile on people’s faces — that’s what’s really good about it,” he said.

Lamb said he hopes to continue hosting events like this and plans to organize another community gathering sometime this summer.

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