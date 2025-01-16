Four men cited for illegal hunting of rabbits

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited several men in St. Landry Parish last month, accusing them of hunting violations.

Agents cited Jonathan Smith, 19, of Cottonport; Richard Rogers, 20, and Landon Gremillion, 20, both of Plaucheville and Kade Dixon, 20, of Mansura, in the December 28 incident.

The four are accused of hunting wild game quadrupeds during illegal hours, hunting from a levee road, hunting from a moving vehicle and taking wild game quadrupeds with rifles outfitted with night vision.

Agents were on patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling on the Black Jack levee shortly after midnight on Dec. 28. The agents then observed and heard two gun shots from the vehicle that was on the levee.

Agents then watched an individual retrieve something from the levee and put it in the back of the truck and drive off.

Agents stopped the vehicle and found Smith, Rogers, Dixon and Gremillion in the truck and in possession of two rabbits and a rifle outfitted with night vision.

Agents seized the two rabbits and donated them to a local charity.

Hunting wild game quadrupeds during illegal hours, hunting from a moving vehicle, and hunting with a rifle outfitted with night vision brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Hunting from a levee road carries up to a $50 fine and 30 days in jail.

The subjects may also face civil restitution up to $63.42 for the replacement value of the illegally taken rabbits.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal Jason Sanchez and Sgt. David Boudreaux.