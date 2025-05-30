Four arrested in May 24 Opelousas fatal shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Justin Washington, who was killed late Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Opelousas.

Police say the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department interviewed several people at the scene and later found inconsistencies between their statements and the physical evidence. Detectives re-interviewed witnesses and conducted further analysis, ultimately determining that 18-year-old Jasean Mansfield fired the weapon that killed Washington.

During the investigation, detectives also learned that several individuals attempted to clean up the crime scene before officers arrived. Those individuals were identified as Sharona Glaude, 31; Latravien Glaude, 19; and Koby Glaude, 18.

A third interview with Mansfield led to a confession. He was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

Sharona, Latravien, and Koby Glaude were each charged with obstruction of justice for their roles in attempting to conceal evidence, according to police.

The case remains under investigation. The Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to call them at (337) 948-2500 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com, or the P3 mobile app. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.