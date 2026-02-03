Former Sunset High school reopens as home to French immersion school

ST. LANDRY PARISH — After sitting abandoned for decades, the former Sunset High School building is officially getting a new beginning.

The historic campus has been fully rehabilitated and is now ready to reopen—this time as the future home of École St. Landry, a French immersion school set to move into the building later this year.

Originally built in the 1920s, the two-story school once served generations of students before eventually falling into disrepair in the early 90's. For years, the building stood empty. Now, after nearly eight years of planning and renovation, it has been transformed into a modern learning environment while preserving its historic character.

“We’re preserving the building—the tangible history—and the intangible history of the language,” said Stephen Ortego, principal architect with SO Studios.

The renovation includes 12 updated classrooms, art and music rooms, a new dining area, with modern technology throughout the building. Designers also focused on lighting and acoustics to create classrooms that help students see clearly and hear lessons without distraction. And for the first time in its history, the school is now fully air-conditioned.

“We calculated lighting so kids can better see what’s on their desk,” Ortego said, adding that acoustic upgrades will help minimize background noise in classrooms.

Despite the modern upgrades, much of the school’s original charm remains intact. Renovators restored historic doors, windows, pressed metal ceilings, and even preserved the original floors dating back to the 1920s.

For Sarah Savoy, an administrator with École St. Landry, seeing the finished product has been emotional—not just for staff, but for the community.

“It looks amazing,” Savoy said. “People who graduated from Sunset High call and say they can’t wait to see it.”

Savoy admits it’s hard to choose a favorite feature of the renovated building.

“The natural light and yes—the stairs,” she said with a laugh.

École St. Landry officials say the move will allow the French immersion program to grow while giving students a unique opportunity to learn in a space filled with history.

“Starting in the 2026–27 school year, this hallway will be filled with kids speaking French,” Ortego said.

While construction is complete, Savoy says the building won’t truly feel finished until students arrive.

“It’s not done for me until we fill it up with children,” she said.

With its doors soon reopening, the former Sunset High School is no longer a forgotten landmark—but a revitalized space ready to serve a new generation of learners.

There will be an open house for the public to tour the new site on February 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you would like to become a part of the school’s history, support the school, and get involved in its Brick Boardwalk campaign click here .