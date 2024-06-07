Former police academy student now returns to teach new cohorts at the Opelousas Junior Police Academy.

Opelousas, La- For Amber Sylvester, an Opelousas police officer, becoming a cop started when she attended the city's Junior Police Academy. But it's not the only reason why she chose to step into the line of duty.

The Junior Police Academy is where it all got started for Amber Sylvester.

"I learned a lot of things; I learned skills, I learned about dedication, I knew you have to work hard no matter what and never to give up," said Officer Sylvester.

That was back in the early 2000s, but fast-forward, and she is now teaching those lessons today with this year's Junior Police Academy cohorts of 2024 at Opelousas Senior High School.

"It was meant to come full circle, and now I am working with kids doing the same thing," said Sylvester.

Joining the Junior Police Academy stemmed from a profound passion---that started right at home.

" Well, my mom, Assistant Warden Peggy Sylvester, with the Opelousas Police Department, began her law enforcement journey in the 1990's," said Sylvester.

Sylvester was only a child then but grew up inspired, wanting to protect and serve like her mother.

"By seeing her in law enforcement, it made me want to be like her; I got to see the impact she had on the community," Officer Sylvester said.

Her passion only got stronger after April 14th, 2013.

It's the day her mother was killed in a fatal car crash while in the line of duty.

"When my mom passed away, I was in the hiring process of becoming a police officer," said Sylvester.

However, Sylvester pushed through the pain and continued her journey to keep her mother's legacy alive.

"I would tell her thank you because she is the reason why I am who I am today, and at first, yes, I was upset when she passed, but everything happens for a reason," said Sylvester.

And that reason is pretty straightforward; It's the end of the watch for Sylvester's mother, but it is the beginning of a new watch that's leading younger generations that will oversee the future.

"Do not give up, because they will push your limits, and that is why you are in there to learn; to be disciplined and motivated, and the only way to learn discipline is to be motivated. They can't let nothing stop them, it's going to prepare them for now and in real life situations," said Sylvester.

If you are interested in getting your child involved with the Opelousas Junior Police Academy you can call 337-948-2500.