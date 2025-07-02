Former Eunice mayor preps for 40-year-old firework show this 4th of July

EUNICE — A decades-old firework tradition continues in Eunice this Friday, thanks to the dedication of former mayor Kenneth Peart and a three-generation team of pyrotechnicians.

"It started here at LSUE," Peart said.

What began as a spark has ignited into a tradition over 40 years strong, all thanks to one man's commitment to his community.

When asked why he continues this tradition, Peart's answer was simple: "For the enjoyment of the people. I don't take a penny from the city. I do it all for the city."

Peart, a former mayor of Eunice turned pyrotechnician, started the firework show to bring his community together.

The preparation is a family affair, with a father, son, and grandson all working behind the scenes.

"It's a labor of love," Peart said. "It sure is, and as you can see—it's a whole lot of labor."

That love manifests in the sky through thousands of shells, each one carefully prepared for launch.

"It's a year-long process. We start in March, order the fireworks, bring them here—and this week, we start putting them together," said Donnie Richard.

This marks Richard's 10th year as a pyrotechnician. He's part of the three-generation team that has prepared over 2,000 fireworks—and counting.

"We've got cakes, 4-inchers, 5-inchers, some 8-inch rounds... but this 3-inch shell right here—that's our grand finale," Richard said.

For the city of Eunice, this show isn't just an event—it's a celebration of community.

"There are people everywhere—at the college, at the airport, churches, even in their backyards to watch the show," Peart said. "It's something families can enjoy together. That's what it's all about."

The Eunice firework show will take place this Friday at the Eunice Rec Complex Center on Sitting Street in Eunice, starting at 9:00p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

