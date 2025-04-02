Flood wall project planned to protect Eunice Housing Authority from future floods 

EUNICE — Parts of Eunice sit in a 100-year flood zone, leaving the area vulnerable to severe flooding. Now, a federally funded flood wall project is in the works to help protect the community.

The devastating floods of 2016 displaced many residents, destroying homes and upending lives.

"I was horrified because you always see stuff like that on TV, but you never think it can happen to you," said Dina Sias, a resident who lost everything in the flood.

Sias recalls how floodwaters damaged her car beyond repair and filled her Lafayette apartment with nearly nine inches of water.

"We had to call the fire department, and when they walked inside, they were like, ‘Oh my God, look at all this water. Yeah, you guys, come on, we got to go,’" Sias said.

In St. Landry Parish, the Eunice Housing Authority also suffered major damage. The complex, which sits along a canal, saw 30 units take on between eight inches and two feet of water.

"From the historic flood, 30 units had to be gutted down to the studs and completely rebuilt," said Angelia Guillory, director of the Eunice Housing Authority.

Guillory, who took over in 2021, said the impact of the storm lingered for years.

"Those units sat vacant for six and a half years," she said.

Now, a two-phase project is underway to restore and protect the complex. The first phase focused on renovating the damaged units, while the second phase will construct a flood wall to safeguard the entire housing authority.

The $1.6 million project is being funded through federal dollars.

Sias, who now lives in the complex, said the flood wall will provide critical protection for low-income residents.

While living in Lafayette, she wishes a flood wall was built back then.

"Having a flood wall will keep you from having to start all over again because most of us live on a fixed income anyway," she said.

The project is currently in its initial design and surveying phase.

"Part of this process is getting input from the city and local entities, along with an environmental analysis to show what we are doing, and to show how it impacts or in our case how it doesn't impact the nearby properties in any appreciable way," said Ron Lee, the project’s architect.

The flood wall is expected to stand at least four feet high and will be manually operated when needed.

"Essentially, we're building a levee system around the area, similar to what you see in New Orleans, just on a smaller scale," said Lance Robichaux, the leading civil engineer on the project.

Officials expect bidding for the project to begin this summer, with construction set to start in fall 2025.