Five arrested in connection with May 26 homicide investigation

Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department have made five arrests in connection with the homicide that occurred on May 26, 2026, in the 400 block of W. Bellevue Street.

Several citizens came forward with credible information and evidence during the investigation, and that proved instrumental in identifying suspects, officials say.

Two men were shot and one died in the incident, which sparked social media rumors predicting a "gang war" in the St. Landry Parish city. The chief posted a response to those rumors - which never came to pass. You can read about his response here.

OPD also received assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service to locate suspects in New Orleans and Texas. The fifth and final suspect was arrested Tuesday with the help of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Arrested were:

Ronnie Jean Jr., booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons & Dangerous Instrumentalities, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Assault by Drive-By Shooting.

Diovanni Lafountain, booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons & Dangerous Instrumentalities, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Assault by Drive-By Shooting.

Davionte Mitchell, booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-By Shooting.

Mikel Jones, booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-By Shooting.

Jonathan Shelvin, booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Assault by Drive-By Shooting.

Chief Graig LeBlanc expressed his sincere appreciation to the citizens who came forward with credible information and to the law enforcement agencies that assisted throughout the investigation.

"The successful resolution of this case is a direct result of the partnership between our community and law enforcement. When citizens trust us enough to come forward with information, it strengthens our ability to hold violent offenders accountable and keep our community safe," said Chief Graig LeBlanc.The following individuals have been arrested in connection with this investigation:

Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All calls can remain anonymous.