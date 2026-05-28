First homicide of the year reported in Opelousas after deadly West Bellevue Street shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A deadly shooting in Opelousas has left one man dead and another injured after gunfire erupted Tuesday afternoon on West Bellevue Street, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West Bellevue, a residential neighborhood where witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots ring out.

Joe Anderson, public information officer for Opelousas Police, said officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The facts are that we did get a call of shots being fired in the 400 block of West Bellevue,” Anderson said. “Upon arrival, we did find two male individuals who were wounded. Both were transported to a local hospital. ”According to police, one of the victims was later transferred from Opelousas General Hospital to a hospital in Lafayette because of the severity of his injuries.

“One of them succumbed to their injuries at OGH and was pronounced deceased at OGH,” Anderson said. “It is still an ongoing investigation.”Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or said what may have led to the shooting.

Witnesses who did not want to appear on camera told KATC they believe the incident may have been a drive-by shooting. They said they saw two vehicles traveling down West Bellevue Street before hearing several gunshots.

Witnesses also reported seeing a young man covered in blood being removed from a vehicle before he was rushed to the hospital.

Police later confirmed the second victim is expected to survive.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the one victim who succumbed to their injuries,” Anderson said. The shooting comes amid several recent violent incidents in Opelousas. Anderson said investigators do not currently believe the shootings are connected, but acknowledged growing community concerns about gun violence.

“There have been a lot of unfortunate incidents of shootings, not only here in this area, but throughout this region and this state,” Anderson said. “Folks need to figure out ways to resolve their conflicts without resulting in senseless gun violence because it doesn’t only hurt the individuals involved, it could hurt innocent bystanders and it could hurt the community as a whole.”Community activist Eric Williams, founder of Guns Down Power Up, said more programs and resources are needed to help young people avoid violence.

“We have a lot going on in the black community and we need help,” Williams said. “We are losing them to the graveyard and to the prison system. Until we say enough is enough and start putting people in positions that want to help — programs that are trying to get ahead of this thing and give parents the resources they need.”

Anderson also used the incident to urge parents to pay closer attention to their children during the summer months.

“Parents, it is summertime,” Anderson said. “Know where your children are at all times. Know who they are associated with and know what they are doing.”Police said no arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Opelousas Police or Crime Stoppers.

