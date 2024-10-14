Fire officials and police respond to structure fire on east Carriere St. In Washington, la

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Update:

St. Landry Parish fire officials have cleared the scene, but authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

Original story:

Happening now in Washington, St. Landry Parish Fire officials and the Washington Police Department are actively responding to a structure fire in the 200 block of East Carriere Street The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire and crews are on the scene to control the situation.

Details about the fire, including the cause and extent of the damage, are not yet available. Authorities are urging neighbors to avoid the area as they work to bring the fire under control. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

