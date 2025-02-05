Fire hydrant flushing in Lawtell may cause low water pressure and discoloration

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Neighbors in parts of Lawtell may experience low water pressure or discolored water as officials conduct fire hydrant flushing in several areas.

Flushing is happening on the 600-1200 block of Austin Road, as well as at the following locations:

Corner of Unity Drive and Austin Road

Corner of Blossom Road and Austin Road

162 Howard Road

Corner of Milton, Brown, and Narcisse Road

Officials say flushing hydrants is a routine process that helps maintain water quality and ensures hydrants are working properly in case of emergencies. While the process may temporarily cause water discoloration, the water remains safe to use. However, neighbors who experience discolored water are encouraged to run their faucets for a few minutes until the water clears.

Anyone with concerns about water quality or pressure can contact local officials for more information.