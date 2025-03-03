Fire breaks out at Ray’s Bakery, a beloved Eunice staple

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. – Ray’s Bakery, a longtime community favorite in Eunice known for its pocket bread, donuts, cakes, and butter cookies, caught fire Sunday.

The Eunice Fire Department confirmed the blaze but has not released further details. It remains unclear whether the bakery was open at the time or if anyone was inside when the fire started.

According to the bakery’s Facebook page, Ray’s Bakery was founded by Raymond Oncale on June 19, 1959, and has been a staple in the community for more than six decades.

Eunice residents have long cherished the bakery’s treats. Racheal Hickerson Francis, who grew up near Ray’s Bakery, shared her memories.

“I love their donuts, but I really love their sprinkle sugar cookies,” Francis said. “My aunt, who was one of my Sunday school teachers, would spoil us with Ray’s sugar cookies. I grew up around Ray’s since I was a child, and to see it go down is heartbreaking. I hope the community can come together and help with the rebuilding process.”

This is a developing story.