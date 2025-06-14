Father’s Day moments are brewing at Bayou Teche Brewery

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ARNAUDVILLE, La. — As Father’s Day approaches, Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville is pouring more than just cold beers—they’re serving up family moments that last a lifetime.

On Friday, the brewery was filled with laughter, arcade games, and heartfelt memories as local dad Elliot Pepper spent the morning with his 12-year-old son, William.

“This is like our favorite place to come,” said Elliot, a father of three. “Watching your kids grow into the people they’re becoming—there’s nothing like it.”

For William, the bond with his dad runs deep.

“A couple of summers ago he coached me in football” William recalled. “That was really special because I really never had a coach that could really work with me.”

The father-son duo played games and shared smiles—just one of the many families celebrating early ahead of Father’s Day weekend.

Bayou Teche Brewing owner Karlos Knott, who is both a dad and a son, says Father’s Day is a big deal at the brewery.

“It’s a tough job, being a dad,” Knott said. “So we wanted to reward fathers with one free beer on Sunday.”

His own father, 91-year-old Floyd Knott, stopped by Friday afternoon for a taste of what the brewery will be serving in the upcoming Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off—and, of course, some quality time with his son.

“It’s always a 10—actually, above a 10,” said Floyd with a smile. “And the beer is great too!”

To honor Father’s Day, Bayou Teche Brewing is offering the first beer free for dads this Sunday, June 16.

Whether you're spending time with your own father or honoring his memory, Bayou Teche hopes families will stop by, raise a glass, and celebrate the men who’ve helped shape us and if you are a dog or cat dad, you are also welcomed to attend and enjoy the free perk.

