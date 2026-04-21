Fatal chase raises concerns about St. Landry ‘Second Chance’ program

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A multi-day chain of events that began with an escape from a transport vehicle ended in the death of a St. Landry Parish inmate, raising questions about a local rehabilitation program intended for nonviolent offenders.

Authorities say 34-year-old Michael Vavasseur was enrolled in a behavioral health treatment facility in Baton Rouge as a condition of his bond through the parish’s “Second Chance Program," designed to help nonviolent offenders receive treatment instead of incarceration.

“He was sent to a drug abuse clinic, and had some rule violations and they kicked him out,” said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

When the vehicle reached East Landry Road and Wallior Street in Lafayette, Vavasseur managed to free one hand from his restraints and jumped out of the van.

“They tried to bring him back to us, he escapes,” Guidroz said.

The escape led to a pursuit in Carencro that ended when Vavasseur was shot and killed.

“He gets into this wild chase in Carencro in Lafayette Parish, and he got killed,” Guidroz said. “He pulled a weapon on law enforcement, officers pointed at him, and they killed him.”

Vavasseur had been allowed into the Second Chance Program, which is designed to help nonviolent offenders receive treatment instead of incarceration.

However, Guidroz said his criminal history included recent arrests for domestic violence.

“I think it’s going to be a good program, but we have to be careful—I say we, law enforcement partners—have to be careful when we recommend someone with a history of violence that he has,” Guidroz said.

The case is now raising questions about how participants are screened before entering the program.

“The parish didn’t have the total, maybe, picture of this guy’s history—which they should have,” Guidroz said.

Guidroz, who also oversees the parish STEP program that helps formerly incarcerated people find employment, said there are ways the Second Chance Program could improve.

“Let them go through the charges that they have pending instead of making a deal with substance abuse treatment in lieu of incarceration—well every one of them is going to bite at that,” he said.

Requests for comment from Parish President Jessie Bellard and Second Chance Program Director Don Menard were declined.