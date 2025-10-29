Family of slain St. Landry Parish correctional officer pleads for answers

ST. LANDRY PARISH — It was an emotional afternoon at Opelousas Police Headquarters as the family of Chanteria “Mackey” Albert — the St. Landry Parish correctional officer killed in a drive-by shooting last year — renewed their plea for justice.

Albert was shot and killed in April 2024 while leaving a home on Parks Avenue with her boyfriend, who was also injured in the attack.

A year later, Opelousas Police say they’re still searching for answers.

“We will go through every length to find out why you chose to take this young lady’s life,” said Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Albert’s aunt, Rechelle Milburn, described how the family continues to struggle with the loss.

“I lost a niece, they lost a sister… a daugther, we all lost someone special,” Milburn said. “A grief like this doesn’t go away — it’s love that’s been displaced.”

Opelousas Police say they’ve gathered surveillance video in the case but are not releasing details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“The individual—or individuals—responsible for this horrific homicide are still on the loose,” said Public Information Officer Joe Anderson. “We’re doing everything possible to find them, capture them, and bring them to justice.”

Milburn urged anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know something, please talk,” she said. “It might not give us closure, but it’ll give us peace.”

If you have information regarding this case Opelousas Police encourages you to contact 337-948-2500 or you can send a tip anonymously to St.Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.