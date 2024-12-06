Family loses home in fire; One transported to Lourdes Burn Unit

SUNSET — Just weeks before Christmas, a family of five lost their home to a fire. KATC spoke with the father, Brandon Smith, who says the fire couldn’t have come at a worse time.

At first glance, this house on Jerry Lane looks like any other, but inside, the destruction is overwhelming.

"It's all smoke inside, and I mean, everything is gone," said Brandon Smith.

On Wednesday afternoon, Smith and his family were struck with heartbreaking news.

"His mother called me at 1:45 p.m. and said the house was on fire," Smith recalled.

The tragedy doesn’t end there. Smith’s mother-in-law, Mary Primeaux, was inside the home when the fire started. She was rushed to the Our Lady of Lourdes Burn Center, where Smith says she is currently fighting for her life.

"I wish nobody had to go through this, you know? It's rough," Smith said.

As if this wasn’t enough, Smith’s mother, Laura Bonin, had just undergone brain surgery before the fire.

"She had brain surgery on Monday. I was there Monday night and Tuesday, and then this happened," Smith said.

Now, Smith, his wife, and two sons have lost more than just their home. They’ve lost their clothes, furniture, appliances, and even Christmas gifts they’d been eagerly anticipating to open.

"Right before Christmas... you always see someone else go through this, but to go through it yourself—it’s just overwhelming," Smith shared.

If you'd like to help this family during their time of need, you can visit their GoFundMe page here to make a donation or click here

The Sunset Fire Department says the cause of the fire was electrical but a full report should be available in the coming weeks.

