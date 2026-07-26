Family, friends celebrate the life and legacy of St. Landry economic development leader Bill Rodier

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Family, friends and community leaders gathered Saturday at Our Savior's Church to celebrate the life of Bill Rodier, a longtime champion of economic development in St. Landry Parish whose vision helped shape the region's future.

Rodier died in June after a battle with cancer. He served for 13 years as executive director and CEO of the St. Landry Economic Development Center, where he worked to recruit new businesses, encourage investment and promote economic growth along the Interstate 49 corridor.

But for those who knew him best, Rodier was much more than a business leader.

"He brought faith. He brought generosity. He was always there. He had my back no matter what," his wife, Stacie Caldwell, said during Saturday's memorial service. "He was the rock of our family. He always led by example."

Loved ones filled the church to remember not only Rodier's professional accomplishments but also the husband, father, veteran and friend who devoted his life to serving others.

Pastor Eugene Reisner of Our Savior's Church said Rodier's belief in St. Landry Parish never wavered.

"What I appreciate about Bill, he loved St. Landry Parish probably more than anybody I've ever met," Pastor Eugene said. "He was so positive. He believed in this community. He was a visionary."

Pastor Eugene said the changes happening today are a reflection of Rodier's years of dedication.

"The desert is blooming," he said. "It was once a desert, but now it's blooming again by all the industry that's come to St. Landry Parish. It's made an incredible difference, and that's one man's work, Bill Rodier."

Rodier's impact stretched far beyond St. Landry Parish.

Mandy Mitchell, the 2026 president of the Louisiana Economic Developers Association and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, worked alongside Rodier as a fellow economic development leader in the Acadiana region.

Mitchell said Rodier's contributions will continue to be recognized in the months ahead. She announced that U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields will issue a congressional proclamation honoring Rodier's years of service and accomplishments. The Louisiana Economic Developers Association will also present Rodier with its Lifetime Achievement Award during its annual conference in September.

While many remembered Rodier for his professional leadership, his family said his greatest legacy was the way he cared for people.

Caldwell recalled how Rodier quietly helped families in need, purchasing mattresses for children who had been sleeping on the floor and organizing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families throughout the community.

"It was just so impactful to know that he really did make a huge difference in so many people's lives," she said.

Rodier's life was also marked by service beyond the boardroom. He served in the U.S. Air Force and challenged himself as an Ironman triathlete. Even during his battle with cancer, his family said he never lost his optimism or his faith.

One of the sayings he often shared with his family became a source of strength during difficult times.

"When it rains, we learn to dance in the rain. If it rains a lot, we build a boat," Caldwell said.

During Saturday's service, family members watched archive video of Rodier speaking at Our Savior's Church, where he encouraged others to remain positive and trust in God.

His message was simple:

"Be positive, be proactive and rely on your faith."

His daughter, Caroline Caldwell, also shared a heartfelt message as she reflected on the man who helped shape her life.

"I just want to say that I love him," she said.

For Rodier's family, that love—and the countless lives he touched through his faith, generosity and service—will ensure his legacy continues for generations to come.

