Lawtell, LA- The Sheriff's Office responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon when a truck crashed into the front entrance of the Family Dollar. The store suffered major damage, and the front entrance was destroyed. The Sheriff's Office tells KATC that no one was injured.
Family Dollar Store left damaged after a truck crashed into the store entrance Wednesday afternoon
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 22:35:54-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.