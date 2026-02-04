Families come together to preserve generations of history at Corran Cemetery

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Tucked away along Celeste Road—just steps from nearby crawfish ponds—sits a place many families describe as sacred ground.

The Corran Cemetery has been part of the community since the late 1700's serving as the final resting place for generations of families. Among those buried here are six Confederate soldiers, making the site not only deeply personal, but historically significant.

For residents like Margrett McGee Fels, the cemetery holds family history. She says her great-great-grandfather is buried there, along with the loved ones of many others who still feel connected to the land.

But about 15 years ago, Fels noticed the cemetery was in danger of being forgotten.

“It was appalling. There was no respect,” Fels said, recalling how weeds had overtaken the grounds and some graves were no longer visible. Erosion from a nearby crawfish field also threatened parts of the cemetery.

That’s when Fels and other families decided to step in.

In 2010, they formed the Corran Cemetery Family Alliance, a volunteer-run group dedicated to restoring and preserving the cemetery. Since then, members regularly cut grass, paint headstones, pick up trash, and work to ensure the site is properly maintained.

“Now we’ve got it in shape,” said Gerald Martel, one of the volunteers.

The group’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The cemetery has since received state recognition for its historical significance and preservation work.

Still, Fels says the work is ongoing—and all of it is done by volunteers.

“The measure in which we take care reflects who we are—our culture, our values, our morals,” she said.

For those interested in helping preserve the Corran Cemetery and honor the people buried there, you can click here to learn how to get involved.

