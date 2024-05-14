Exterminating company projects a busy mosquito season

Lafayette, La- With the storms moving across Acadiana, exterminators say they are busy taking calls for mosquito spraying.

"In my opinion, working offshore, those things are pretty bad," said Lafayette resident Jeanette Mouton.

Mouton is one of the thousands of people who are preparing for the busy summer buzz.

"I like them as long as they don't bite," said Mouton.

But they do bite, and exterminators throughout Acadiana are getting ready for this upcoming season.

"In the next couple of months, with the rain we have been getting, it's projected to be a wetter summer than normal, and last year it was scorched, so the mosquitoes will be worse than they were last year," said Justin Cormier with J&J Exterminating.

St. Landry Parish and surrounding parishes have been experiencing severe weather, accompanied by large amounts of rain.

ICormier, a pest control service manager, says the company receives about 20 calls a day regarding mosquitoes.

He says now is the time to take precautions and protect yourself and your home, which includes cutting your grass, removing any stagnant water, if possible, and maintaining overgrown vegetation.

"This will keep them from breeding away from your house," said Cormier.

Cormier says to be aware that the bugs can nest in certain areas as well.

"Pretty much in any dark, damp environment, patios, and items such as cushions, anything they can stack themselves on and rest during the day. Pay attention to bird bath gutters that may clog and stagnant water," said Cormier.

KATC contacted the Louisiana Department of Health for more information about mosquitos and what this year's season may look like. A department official says that information will be released later next week.

