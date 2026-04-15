Experts stress pool safety as summer approaches

ST. LANDRY PARISH — LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — With summer right around the corner and pools set to open, experts are reminding parents to take extra precautions to keep children safe in and around the water.

Lifeguards and recreational leaders say drowning can happen quickly and often silently, making constant supervision critical.

“Drowning is all about precautions and how fast you can get to your child,” said Andyn Garce Zammit, a lifeguard at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “It can happen so quickly, and I don’t think people realize just how fast.”

Zammit said water safety has been a priority since her own childhood, when her mother taught her and her siblings how to swim at a young age. She now encourages parents to start lessons early, even for infants.

“As soon as you’re wanting them in the pool, I suggest getting them into lessons because it’s so important,” she said.

Dave Suter, director of recreational sports, said many children are ready for swim lessons by ages 3 to 4.

“It’s a great idea for children to learn how to swim around that age,” Suter said.

Experts also stress that swim skills alone are not enough. Active supervision remains the most important safety measure, even in areas where lifeguards are present.

“Non-swimming children need to be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times,” Suter said. “A child can slip under the water very quickly and very quietly.”

In addition to supervision, experts recommend using layers of protection, including floatation devices for non-swimmers and safety features like fences, pool covers and locked gates to prevent unsupervised access.

Zammit said parents should stay close to their children in the water and be ready to act immediately if something goes wrong.

As families prepare for pool season, safety officials say awareness and preparation can make all the difference in preventing tragedy.

For more information on CPR classes, click here. Those interested in enrolling children in swimming lessons can explore several local options, including City of Lafayette Aquatics, Crawfish Aquatics, the Robicheaux Recreational Center and Divers Destination.

