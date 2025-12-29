Exhibit of Opelousas residents' photographs to open

An exhibit of photographs of Opelousas taken by the city's residents opens next month.

Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods Exhibit opens at the Opelousas Museum, 315 N Main St, Opelousas, LA 70570, on January 24 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say it offers "an interactive experience that highlights the unique identity, memories, and visual storytelling of Opelousas communities."

The exhibit showcases photographs contributed by residents of Opelousas, featuring everyday scenes, historic spaces, traditions, and moments of community life.

"Contributions represent a wide range of neighborhoods including Brickyard, The Hill, North End, South Park, the Oil Mill area, and multiple other beloved sections of the city. Each image reflects a piece of personal perspective — a front porch gathering, a street corner conversation, a driveway basketball game, a family home, a landmark store — collectively forming a portrait of how residents experience the place they call home," a release states.

“We have seen a beautiful response from the community,” says Project Director Divine Bailey-Nicholas. “These photos are more than pictures — they are living reflections of identity, memory, and belonging. This exhibit helps us see Opelousas through the eyes of the people who live here.”

The Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods Project documents Opelousas through the eyes of the people who reside within it. By inviting community members to capture photographs of their surroundings, the project sparks conversation, elevates local perspectives, and preserves neighborhood identity as part of the city’s cultural record. It is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts. The project also receives support from the Museums Advancing Racial Justice Initiative.

