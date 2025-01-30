Evangeline Parish School Board appoints new board member to fill district 8 seat

VILLE PLATTE — VILLE PLATTE, La. — The Evangeline Parish School Board has appointed Kimberly Coleman to temporarily fill the vacant District 8 seat, previously held by Wanda Skinner. After three rounds of voting at a Wednesday night meeting, including two ties, the board made its final decision.

Five applicants stepped forward to fill the position, each bringing a deep commitment to education and the future of the district.

Each candidate presented their vision for the future of education in Evangeline Parish, with several key themes emerging throughout the speeches.

William Blake, an assistant head coach at Ville Platte High School, shared his passion for the community.

“I see Evangeline Parish as an A+ parish, and I believe we can get there,” Blake said.

“I see Evangeline Parish as an A+ parish, and I believe we can get there,” Blake said. Anita Alfred, a certified teacher from St. Landry Parish, expressed her love for teaching:

“Education is my true passion.”

“Education is my true passion.” Juvonda Arvie, a Ville Platte resident, promised transparency and accountability.

“I bring a commitment to transparency, accountability, and positive change,” she said.

“I bring a commitment to transparency, accountability, and positive change,” she said. Toamasina Johnson echoed the importance of investing in the future.

“The most important assets we have in this world are our children,” Johnson stated.

“The most important assets we have in this world are our children,” Johnson stated. Kimberly Coleman, a lifelong Ville Platte resident and mother of three, emphasized the role of community service in her life:

“Community service is also the foundation of my life.”

After hearing the speeches, the board voted, and after a few rounds, Kimberly Coleman emerged as the majority vote winner.

Coleman is no stranger to the school district. A mother of three children who have all attended schools within the district, Coleman has deep roots in the community. Her mother, who also worked in the district, retired just last year.

In her acceptance speech, Coleman expressed her gratitude and excitement for the role.

“I’m humbled, proud, and very excited for the opportunity to serve,” she said.

Coleman’s appointment comes after a judge removed former board member Wanda Skinner, ruling that Skinner did not reside within the district. With the District 8 seat now vacant, Coleman saw an opportunity to make a difference.

For Coleman, community service has always been a priority. She highlighted her ongoing involvement with local initiatives, such as an annual back-to-school rally. The event provides free haircuts, hairstyles, and school supplies for students to help them start the year off right.

“At the start of the year, we have a back-to-school rally where we provide free haircuts for male students and free hairstyles for females. We also give away free school supplies,” Coleman explained.

Kimberly Coleman will hold the District 8 seat until the special general election scheduled for November 15.