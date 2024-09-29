Eunice police investigate fusilier street shooting, victim in stable condition

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, around 10:02 AM, Eunice Police were called to a residence on Fusilier Street after reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen while inside the home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Three individuals have been detained by police for questioning as investigators work to gather more information about the incident. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Eunice Police.