Eunice pastor creates community pantry to help fight hunger

A local pastor is fighting to slow down hunger in his community and help those in need.
How is he doing it? Paris Flannigan's KATC TV 3 will show you tonight at 5 and 6 pm
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers